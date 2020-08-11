Geraldine Ferraro’s daughter on the life and legacy of the history-making congresswoman

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — To date, there have only been three women as vice presidential candidates on a major party tickets: Geraldine Ferraro, Sarah Palin and — as of Tuesday — Kamala Harris.

The first, Ferraro, a congresswoman from Queens, paved the way for women.

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement by former Vice President Joe Biden in which Harris joined his campaign, Ferraro’s daughter shared her thoughts on her mother’s legacy and the impact she had on the modern political landscape.

And speaking of Harris, Donna Zaccaro, Ferraro’s daughter, said she’s trilled about the pick and is ecstatic that history is being made again.