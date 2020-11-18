Forget sad Thanksgiving: early Christmas fever takes over

This combination photo shows views of the Christmas-decorated exterior of Danielle Martin’s home in Manteno, Ill. Martin is a big Christmas person but usually waits to decorate until the day after Thanksgiving. This year she got busy on Nov. 1 with a candy cane themed front porch. (Danielle Martin via AP)

As some holiday tree sellers fear they’ll sell out by Thanksgiving and parcel shipping companies worry about November gridlock, a growing number of people are on a quest for joy have early Christmas fever.

They’ve bucked tradition and gone full-on Christmas weeks earlier than they normally would.

The author of a new book on rituals says the motivation is largely driven by three Ps. She said there’s psychological safety and a sense of purpose in rituals, and that leads to increased performance.

Lindsey Catarino in New Hartford, Connecticut, said the goal for her was to bring on the warmth and comfort of Christmas by beating back an otherwise insane world.

