Flu vaccine more important than usual as COVID-19 pandemic continues, doctors say

The flu vaccine is now available, and as always, it could protect you from the deadly influenza.

Medical experts advise that the vaccine is even more critical this year as it could prevent you from contracting both coronavirus and the flu simultaneously.

Symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are similar, including fever, cough and sore throat.

Patients can suffer both deadly viruses at the same time, causing additional health problems, according to Lenox Hill physician, Dr. Eric Ascher.

“We’re finding that patients who have either COVID or the flu or both together are now having risk of heart attack, or strokes and blood clots and all these other disease that we normally haven’t seen before,” said Dr. Ascher.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 24,000 to 62,000 people died from the flu last year.

The elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems are at an elevated risk for the flu.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading, doctors suggest now is the best time to get the flu vaccine, providing lasting immunity until spring 2021, while keeping hospitals available for COVID patients.

“If we start with early vaccination with the flu vaccine we’re hoping to see a decreased flu activity this season and this will help open up space in the hospital Justin case there’s a resurgence of COVID,” said Dr. Ascher.

After a quick prick, Jacqueline Pinks-Bennett was protected from influenza. She gets the shot every year, but this time around, there’s a greater sense of urgency.

“It’s better for me to get the flu shot to at least help my immune system with at least one of the diseases so if I get another one, hopefully it will help fight that disease off,” said Pinks-Bennet.

Pinks-Bennet made her health a top priority for the sake of her loved ones.

“I think everyone should make sure they protect themselves so that not to take his disease home to their family,” said Pinks-Bennet.

Doctors said in addition to getting the flu vaccine, people should continue following the same measures to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Social distancing, mask wearing and washing your hands will also keep flu rates lower this year.

