Florida teacher faces 408 child porn charges: sheriff

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police investigate death of Queens man

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida high school teacher, soccer coach and church youth leader has been charged with 408 counts of child pornography possession.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that 46-year-old Shawn Fitzgerald possessed hundreds of pornographic images on his cellphone.

Investigators were led to Fitzgerald by a tip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children.

Judd said it didn’t appear that the images were locally produced or that Fitzgerald had harmed any children himself.

It wasn’t clear Saturday if Fitzgerald has a lawyer. He was being held in a jail on $2 million bail.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials