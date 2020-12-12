Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
China Flying Flamethrower

A drone equipped with a flamethrower burns a wasp nest at a village in Zhong county near Chongqing municipality in southwestern China on Dec. 10, 2020.

BEIJING — A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests.

Villagers in Zhong county have teamed up with Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work.

They raised 80,000 yuan, or $12,200, to buy a drone and equip it with a gasoline tank and an arm-length nozzle.

In videos released by Blue Sky, the drone operator flips the ignition switch and the drone spits bursts of fire onto a hive.

The operation has destroyed 11 hives. There are more than 100 to go.

