Fire breaks out at Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
  • Rachael Ray house fire.jpg
    A fire broke out at star chef Rachael Ray's home in Lake Luzerne
  • Rachael Ray, family safe after massive fire engulfs cooking star's home
    Rachael Ray arrives at the 92Y for her In Conversation with Cameron Diaz on Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in New York.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — A large fire broke out at Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York Sunday night.

Flames engulfed the Lake Luzerne home, which the chef has used to film her show since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ray, her husband and dog are safe, Ray’s representative told USA TODAY.

On Monday, the chef posted a picture of her dog on Instagram with the caption “Safe and sound.”

A spokesperson for Ray said the house sustained damage, but the extent was not immediately known.

Hours before the blaze, Ray shared photos of the meal she and friends were having during a golf outing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss