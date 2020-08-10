Fire breaks out at Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — A large fire broke out at Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York Sunday night.

Flames engulfed the Lake Luzerne home, which the chef has used to film her show since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ray, her husband and dog are safe, Ray’s representative told USA TODAY.

On Monday, the chef posted a picture of her dog on Instagram with the caption “Safe and sound.”

A spokesperson for Ray said the house sustained damage, but the extent was not immediately known.

Hours before the blaze, Ray shared photos of the meal she and friends were having during a golf outing.

