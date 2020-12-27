Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities

National News

by: Associated Press

Puerto Rico Pig Invasion

A feral Vietnamese pot-bellied sow roams the streets of the Cantera community with her piglets, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The pigs start reproducing before they’re a year old, and they can give birth to up to 10 piglets at a time. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Thousands of Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are snorting and squealing their way across Puerto Rico in what many fear has become an unstoppable quest to eat and reproduce.

They forage through gardens, knock over trash cans and leave pungent trails of urine and excrement, stopping occasionally to bathe in potholes of rainwater.

They’ve reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them.

It’s the latest non-native species to invade a communities in Puerto Rico, like iguanas and caimans did before them, but these are proving particularly hard to control.

