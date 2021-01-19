FBI: Man who wore GPS device during Capitol riots arrested

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A self-professed white supremacist was wearing a GPS-enabled monitoring device when he joined the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol this month, the FBI said.

Bryan Betancur was arrested Sunday in Maryland.

A court filing said investigators used the monitoring device to retrace Betancur’s movements on the day of the deadly insurrection.

He was wearing the device under the terms of his probation in Maryland after a burglary conviction.

His probation officer called the FBI to report that Betancur had claimed to have been inside the Capitol building with rioters and said he was tear gassed during the siege.