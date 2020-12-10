Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list

by: Associated Press

FILE – This combo of 2020 file photos shows Dr. Anotny Fauci, left, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right. Their names are listed among others atop this year’s list of most mispronounced words, as complied by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms. (AP Photos/File)

NEW YORK — The names of America’s preeminent infectious disease expert and its incoming vice president have topped this year’s list of most mispronounced words.

Anthony Fauci, pronounced (AN-thon-nee FOW-chee), and Kamala Harris, pronounced (CAW-ma-la HAIR-iss), are among a number of famous names that made the list released Wednesday.

The U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms, has been compiling the list with Babbel, a language-learning app company, since 2016.

Todd Ehresmann, a senior linguist at Babbel, said the list, unsurprisingly, reflects a year dominated by presidential politics and the coronavirus pandemic.

Also on the list were Leonardo da Vinci, Isaias and Nevada.

