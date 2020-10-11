Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.— What looks like an asteroid may just be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission more than 50 years ago.

The newly spotted object is expected to get nabbed by Earth’s gravity and become a mini moon next month.

NASA’s leading asteroid expert thinks it is the upper rocket stage from a 1966 mission. Observations as the object draws closer should help nail its identity.

The expert speculates the object is the Centaur stage from NASA’s Surveyor 2 mission. It’s expected to shoot back out into its own orbit around the sun in March.

