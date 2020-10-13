Facebook to ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would no longer accept ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated onto its social media platform. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would no longer accept ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated onto its social media platform.

In a press release, Facebook said they were launching a campaign to give its users useful information regarding vaccines and keep them safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The social media company said Tuesday that they would roll out the ad ban in the “next few days.”

“Today, we’re launching a new global policy that prohibits ads discouraging people from getting vaccinated. We don’t want these ads on our platforms,” Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, and Rob Leathern, a Facebook director of product management, wrote in a blog post.

Along with the ad ban, Facebook also launched an initiative that’ll include new flu product features that provide additional vaccine-related content and work with global health partners on campaigns to increase immunization rates.

Ads are still allowed if they advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines – including a COVID-19 vaccine, Facebook said.

