FAA: Single-engine plane crashes at airport outside Poughkeepsie

MILLBROOK, N.Y.— A single-engine plane crashed near the Sky Acres Airport outside Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 was experiencing a “rough-running engine” and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of the runway.

The plane’s only occupant “was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

