Eta makes landfall on Cuba; southern Florida under tropical storm warning

This GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Eta in the Gulf of Mexico approaching the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.

PURULHA, Guatemala— Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall on Cuba and set its sights on the southern tip of Florida, already inundated by heavy rains and unusual King Tides.

The storm has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America, as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for signs of about 100 people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

Eta was once a Category 4 hurricane, and authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains.