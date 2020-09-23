Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election: Judge

FARMVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 04: Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, attends the Vice Presidential Debate between Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into the family’s businesses before the November election.

State Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump must comply with a subpoena for his testimony no later than Oct. 7. Eric Trump’s lawyers had claimed his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.

The judge said the investigation and the court are not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”

Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.