EndSARS: Activist explains movement, Nigeria protests against police brutality

NEW YORK — For weeks now, tens of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting and calling for an end to SARS, a notorious law enforcement group.

The #EndSARS movement has now spread worldwide, with many celebrities and young Americans posting in support and speaking out against the brutality in the streets of Nigeria.

Osita Ugeh (aka “Duke), an organizer with the movement explained more to the PIX11 Morning News.

Authorities in Nigeria are barely acknowledging reports of the military killing at least 12 peaceful demonstrators earlier this week.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his first comments on the unrest has instead warned protesters against “undermining national security and law and order.”

An angry crowd has shouted at the governor of Lagos state as officials tour burned-out vehicles and the sacked palace of Lagos’s ceremonial leader.

Meanwhile, Buhari meets with former presidents on some of Nigeria’s worst unrest in years.

