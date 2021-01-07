Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns after Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney also resigned.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Trump administration cabinet members who have resigned



Elaine Chao : United States Secretary of Transportation

: United States Secretary of Transportation Mick Mulvaney : President Trump’s former acting chief of staff; Special Envoy to Northern Ireland

: President Trump’s former acting chief of staff; Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Stephanie Grisham : First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff

: First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Matthew Pottinger : Deputy national security adviser

: Deputy national security adviser Rickie Niceta: White House social secretary

White House social secretary Sarah Matthews: Deputy press secretary

Deputy press secretary Betsy Devos: United States Education Secretary