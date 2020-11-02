Eddie Hassell, ‘The Kids Are All Right’ actor, killed in TX shooting: police

Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of “Jobs” during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2013.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Actor Eddie Hassell has died in a shooting, police in Texas said.

The 30-year-old was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.”

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Police said they don’t yet have a motive, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

