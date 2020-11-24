Dow’s Big Day: Market index surpasses 30,000 points Tuesday on heels of Biden cabinet picks

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Wild stock market swings continue as Dow falls about 1,000 points in early trading

This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 30,000 points Tuesday as investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.

Traders were also encouraged to see that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.

The Dow rose 454 points, or 1.5%, to close at 30,046. The S&P 500 index, which has a far greater impact on 401(k) accounts than the Dow does, rose 1.6%.

Treasury yields rose as investors became more optimistic about the economy.

