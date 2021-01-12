Donald Trump Jr. under investigation in DC, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says

Donald Trump Jr. speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr., the outgoing president’s oldest son, is under criminal investigation in the District of Columbia, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Tuesday.

Jeffries, a Democrat, made the announcement in a tweet but provided no further details.

Keep the pressure on every single person who incited the violent attack on the Capitol. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem_jeffries) January 12, 2021

This comes as the backlash to last week’s deadly Capitol attack may see Trump Jr.’s father impeached for a second time in the House of Representatives.