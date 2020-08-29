Doctors call Boseman’s death a wakeup call to get checked

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Hollywood is mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, a prolific actor who seemed to be in perfect health and was just 43 years old.

Health experts say the tragedy should shine a light on one of the leading causes of deaths in New York and the country.

“It’s a wake up call to all people that you have to take your health seriously.” said colon and rectal surgeon Dr. Lynn O’Connor.

She, along with the entertainment world, were shocked by Boseman’s death.

The vibrant actor, who portrayed legends Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson, died on the same day all Major League Baseball players wore number 42 to celebrate Robinson’s life and legacy.

O’Connor says more and more people are being diagnosed and dying from colon and rectal cancer at younger ages.

“We are looking at 150,00 new cases this year and about 50,000 deaths,” she said. “In African Americans, stage for stage, when they are diagnosed, they are diagnosed with more advanced stages. Black men have the highest rate and then Black women, so it is something that is worrisome.”

Boseman quietly battled colon cancer for the past four years.

O’Connor says the American Cancer Society is dropping the recommended age for colonoscopy screenings from 50 to 45 years old.

She says if you are younger than 45 and have a family history you should be screened even earlier, and if you have any symptoms you need to be checked out immediately.

“If the patient is having symptoms which they tend to ignore or they tend to think they are not important because they are young, such as rectal bleeding, change in habits, decreased appetite your stools are smaller thinner are losing weight those are the signs and symptoms regardless of what age you are that can indicate that you need to be screened,” she said.

O’Connor says if you have any of those symptoms it becomes a diagnostic colonoscopy and should be covered by your insurance. If you have a family history or a genetic predisposition you should be screened early.

She says colon cancer, if detected early, is treatable and curable.

“Early detections of cancers have a 95% survival rate but younger patients because are not taking it seriously or diagnosed quickly enough they present with advanced stages, such as Chadwick and he had chemotherapy and when you are at advanced stages, your survival rate goes significantly down,” she said.

O’Connor says she knows some people are putting off going to the doctor because of COVID-19. She says doctors offices and hospitals have taken so many precautions to keep patients safe and that no one should put off life saving care out of fear.

According to Dr. Mark Pochapin, the director of gastroenterology at NYU Langone Health, sometimes symptoms like rectal bleeding, a change in the size of your stool or unexplained weight loss are ignored and not taken seriously until it’s too late.

Other symptoms include:



Consistently feeling like you have to use the bathroom, but not feeling relief after

Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

Blood in the stool making it look dark brown or black

Abdominal/cramping pain

Weakness or fatigue

Those who should be most concerned are those with a family history of colon cancer.

“If your parents, if people in your family have cancer or even polyps it might put you at increased risk,” Dr. Pochapin explained.

Studies show African Americans are affected with the highest rates of colorectal cancer and are 40 percent more likely to die from it.

Systemic racism, the lack of access to health care and later-stage diagnosis are leading factors.

While the American Cancer Society recommends colorectal cancer screenings at the age of 45, experts say those at higher risk should be screened sooner and more often.

As remains unclear around Boseman’s diagnosis, Stage III colon cancer patients have a 40 to 60 percent survival rate. His family history has not been disclosed.

Watch: Rob Hoell’s extended interview with Dr. Lynn O’Connor