Disagreement about student loan debt cancellation grows

NEW YORK CITY — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are not on the same page about what to do about the growing crisis of $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

Two weeks ago, leading progressive Democrats, including New York Sen. and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were aggressively pushing for Biden to use executive authority to cancel up to 50,000 dollars in debt.

But Tuesday night during a town hall hosted by CNN, Biden made clear that’s not happening.

“I’m prepared to write off $10,000 in debt, but not $50,000” Biden said.

The president has already extended a moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic. He is now proposing free community college, which is already guaranteed in New York for middle and lower income families. Biden also has suggested families making less than $125,000 should be able to send their children to state universities for free.

Biden explained he felt a blanket policy of $50,000 in forgiveness was unfair.

“I’m going to forgive billions in debt for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn, rather than use that money for early education for young children from disadvantaged circumstances.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Biden’s justification notion on Twitter.

1. Who cares what school someone went to? Entire generations of working class kids were encouraged to go into more debt under the guise of elitism. This is wrong.



2. Nowhere does it say we must trade-off early childhood education for student loan forgiveness. We can have both. https://t.co/5oPKeMfV3r — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Schumer said on Twitter he would continue to press the issue.

Presidents Obama & Trump used exec. authority to #CancelStudentDebt



The Biden admin has said they’re reviewing options for cancelling up to $50K@SenWarren & I are confident they’ll agree with Obama & Trump standards and experts who say the admin has authority to deliver relief — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 17, 2021

Schumer’s spokesman told PIX 11 there are no specific student loan forgiveness legislation planned at this time.

The Republican position on student loan debt is to be generally against forgiveness. To pass any sort of student loan forgiveness, Democrats need to be on the same page due to only slim majorities in Congress.