Disagreement about student loan debt cancellation grows

NEW YORK CITY — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are not on the same page about what to do about the growing crisis of $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

Two weeks ago, leading progressive Democrats, including New York Sen. and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were aggressively pushing for Biden to use executive authority to cancel up to 50,000 dollars in debt.

But Tuesday night during a town hall hosted by CNN, Biden made clear that’s not happening.

“I’m prepared to write off $10,000 in debt, but not $50,000” Biden said.

The president has already extended a moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic. He is now proposing free community college, which is already guaranteed in New York for middle and lower income families. Biden also has suggested families making less than $125,000 should be able to send their children to state universities for free.

Biden explained he felt a blanket policy of $50,000 in forgiveness was unfair.

“I’m going to forgive billions in debt for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn, rather than use that money for early education for young children from disadvantaged circumstances.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Biden’s justification notion on Twitter.

Schumer said on Twitter he would continue to press the issue.

Schumer’s spokesman told PIX 11 there are no specific student loan forgiveness legislation planned at this time.

The Republican position on student loan debt is to be generally against forgiveness. To pass any sort of student loan forgiveness, Democrats need to be on the same page due to only slim majorities in Congress.

