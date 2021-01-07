Deputy national security adviser reportedly among those leaving White House

WASHINGTON — Another member of the Trump administration resigned following chaos at the Capitol Wednesday, though the departures arguably fall short of a mass exodus.

Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger has left his post, according to reports, including from CNN and Bloomberg.

CNN reported that Pottinger told people there was very little for him to consider prior to his departure, and Bloomberg said he was dismayed by the attack on the Capitol and Trump’s incitement of protesters.

Both outlets also reported that at one point, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell also mulled departures.

Stefanie Grisham, an East Wing adviser who previously spent time was a White House press secretary, also stepped down following riots at the Capitol. Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, who served as White House social secretary, also reportedly resigned.

The moves follow violent protests by President Donald Trump’s loyalists who stormed the U.S. Capitol and remained for hours on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being ejected by police.

Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat, which he continues to say was actually a victory.

Four people died; authorities said Capitol Police shot one woman to death, and three other people died from medical emergencies during the protest.