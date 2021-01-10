Dems’ momentum builds to impeach Trump; Pelosi slams rioters

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Momentum among Democrats continues to build for a fresh and fast push to impeach President Donald Trump.

And now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing his backers who violently invaded the Capitol of choosing “their whiteness over democracy.”

Pelosi spoke Saturday as Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline said an impeachment article he and colleagues have drafted accusing Trump of inciting insurrection has collected 176 co-sponsors.

The lawmakers plan to formally introduced the proposal Monday, and a vote is possible by Wednesday.

Pelosi spoke to her San Francisco constituents Saturday but shed no fresh light on Democrats’ plans to move against Trump.