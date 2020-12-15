Democrats resigned to dropping local aid in COVID-19 bill

by: Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Rank-and-file Democrats appear increasingly resigned to having to drop a demand for fiscal relief for states and local governments in a new COVID-19 relief package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to press for help for struggling states and localities, whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic, but top Democratic allies of President-elect Joe Biden came out in support of a $748 billion plan offered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and hinted they won’t insist on state and local aid now.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled he’s willing to drop liability protections for businesses if Democrats drop that demand.

