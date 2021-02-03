Democrats moving forward with COVID relief, insist compromise is possible

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden met with key Senators from his own party at the White House Wednesday, two days after he met with Senate Republicans.

During and after the meeting, the Democrats insisted a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill would be possible.

“I think we’ll get some Republicans,” Biden said.

NEWS:@JoeBiden for the first time mentions being in office for 8 years during an Oval Office meeting with top Senate Dems.

The oldest President history has been hesitant to even hint at a second term until now.

Passing coronavirus relief without any bipartisanship may not work. Democrats need all 50 Senators to vote in lock step to pass their $1.9 trillion package through the complex budgeting process known as reconciliation.

Congress moved closer to reconciliation later Wednesday.

Already, moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who was not at the meeting, signaled he would like to see more cooperation.

“I can’t tell you what the right numbers are,” Manchin said. “But when you have good bipartisan input you can discuss and debate that’s when you get a good program.”

The problem is both parties are very far apart.

The GOP favors more limited $1,000 direct payments, while Biden and the Democrats want $1,400 checks. Republicans want to extend a $300 unemployment bonus until June. Biden wants to do $400 until September.

Both sides agree $70 billion is needed for vaccine distribution and testing. But on on other pandemic related items — like reopening schools — the sides are apart by $150 billion.

When pressed at the daily briefing where there would be room for compromise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested “small business funding” and generic input throughout the process.

Where is there room to compromise with Biden/Democrats proposing $1.9 Trillion #COVID19 relief plan and moderate Republicans wanting to only spend 1/3 of that?@PressSec: Small business funding and a generic promise that all ideas will be heard. pic.twitter.com/WdcwythUcu — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) February 3, 2021

Psaki also suggested the GOP idea of limiting who gets stimulus checks might be viable.