Democrats kick off virtual convention with Cuomo, Michelle Obama

NEW YORK CITY — The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday with the first big night of speakers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — all speaking virtually, some taped for a two hour prime time presentation of speakers.

Overall, the convention to formally nominate Job Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be a highly unusual one because of COVID-19. The event is technically in Milwaukee, in the key swing state of Wisconsin. However, very few people will be there in person.

“Your words, if you’re a speaker, will be on TV screens across the country, but that in-the-hall excitement will take a hit, but there’s no getting around it,” said New York Democrat Chair Jay Jacobs.

Perhaps the biggest change is to all the crucial organizing that goes on behind the scenes. A quick scroll of the Democratic National Committee’s website shows it’s been reduced to a series of video conferences.

Delegates like Michele Jaker put a positive spin on things.

“There’s nothing more exciting than being on the floor and feeling the electricity come through,” Jaker said. “But I think Democrats this year are motivated this year in a way they’ve never been before.”

That was reiterated by many Democrats, including Moe Vela, a former senior advisor to Biden during his years as vice president.

“We don’t need a convention to get all riled up,” Vela said. “Donald Trump is doing an excellent job of what we would have done at the convention of getting it riled up ready to go, go out and vote.”

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to rail against universal mail-in voting as being a potential source of fraud —despite no evidence that‘s a systematic issue. He continued that attack as he left the White House to counter program the Democratic convention with in person events in swing states.

“I want to make sure the election is not stolen,” Trump said.

Democrats are also heading back to Washington this week because of concerns about slowing down the mail with cut-backs implemented by Louis DeJoy, a big time donor to Trump who’s now postmaster general.

They will try to balance that fight with uniting the party during a mostly virtual convention.

“Obviously this is going to be different, but we have an opportunity to set the record straight about what Joe Biden stands for, and to really get back to what is the soul of our country,” said Ed Potosnak, a Biden delegate from New Jersey.