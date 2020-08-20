Democratic Convention focuses on ‘Voting Plan’

National News

NEW YORK — Watch the Democratic National Convention for more than 15 minutes and you are likely to be reminded that you need a plan for voting in the November General Election.

Former Vice President Biden’s campaign specifically suggests texting “vote” to 30330.

Specifically, Democrats are concerned about voting during the pandemic, which has limited polling places.

Moreover, the President continues to make comments against mail-in voting and the Post Master General slashes resources.

“This can’t be another woulda’ coulda’ shoulda’ election,” said 2016 losing candidate Hillary Clinton.

Former President Barack Obama agreed.

“They know they can’t win you over with their policies so they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote and you give up,” Obama said. “That is how they win.”

Texting “vote” prompts you to then send in your zip code. Then you get a link to iwillvote.com.

