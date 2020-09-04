Deadline for 2020 census approaches; officials urge New Yorkers to fill out forms

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The deadline for filling out the 2020 census form is the end of this month, and city officials are reminding New Yorkers to fill out their forms so every person is counted.

However, some census workers are being blocked from tracking down people who live in high-rise buildings, jeopardizing the city and state’s future funding.

Upper West Side resident Sue Susman is committed to looking out for her neighbors.

“We’re a pretty strong community so everybody looks out,” said Susman.

Susman is the president of her building’s association.

Her latest mission is making sure tenants in her building are being counted in the 2020 census. However, she said it’s a challenge because census workers who are supposed to conduct the interviews were being blocked from entering her high-rise building.

“We’re trying so hard to make sure everybody gets counted and people who aren’t getting counted in this building are often people who don’t have access to email, people who may be disabled and can’t get out,” said Susman.

Susman said part of the problem is the pandemic.

She claimed her landlord instructed the doorman to turn away census workers because they weren’t considered state essential workers.

However according to a Census Bureau’s fact sheet, the door knockers are federal workers and they are allowed in every building.

In compliance with the law, the sheet states, “It is imperative that property owners and building managers grant access to census enumerators.”

Susman sent emails to her district leaders demanding change.

City and state legislators have taken to social media, urging residents to fill out the census forms.

According to the NYC office of the census, 40% of New York City residents have not completed the process.

Throughout the five boroughs, there’s a 58.3% response rate. That’s seven points away from the national response rate, which sits at 65%.

Director of the NYC office of the census, Julie Menin, has received dozens of reports of building owners turning down census workers.

“We can’t afford to lose even a single dollar for NYC, particularly post-Covid when we’re in this economic plight,” said Menin.

Menin’s department is busy distributing the fact sheets to building managers so they are aware of the law — and it’s working.

Stellar Management Company oversees Susman’s building. A representative said she’s aware of the rules and census workers are now allowed inside.

Susman fears the recent change of course may not be good enough, as the deadline to be counted for is looming.

“We don’t want to lose one penny of aid that belongs to New York,” said Susman.

There’s less than four weeks left to fill out the census, with billions of dollars of government funding at stake, including funds for public education, affordable housing and infrastructure.

