DEA announces record-breaking drug seizure

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles County announced a record-breaking seizure of narcotics on Wednesday.

The DEA’s Los Angeles Division stated agents seized about 893 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, and 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine.

The meth seizure is the largest domestic methamphetamine seizure in DEA history, officials said.

DEA officials did not indicate where the seizure took place or if any arrests were made.

