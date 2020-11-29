Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dead at 85

Dave Prowse, the original Darth Vader from the “Star Wars Trilogy,” poses during the New York Comic and Fantasy Creators Convention on May 7, 1999.

LONDON — Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Prowse’s agent, Thomas Bowington, said Sunday that Prowse died on Saturday after a short illness.

Prowse represented England in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the 1950s before breaking into the film industry.

In the 1970s, director George Lucas asked the 6-foot-6 inch actor to audition for the villainous Vader or the wookie Chewbacca in “Star Wars.”

Prowse later told the BBC he chose Darth Vader because “you always remember the bad guys.”

Physically, Prowse was perfect for the part. His lilting English West Country accent was considered less ideal, and the lines were re-recorded by James Earl Jones.

“Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill reacted to Prowse’s death on Twitter, saying he was much more than just the man who played Vader.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse was also known in the U.K. for portraying the Green Cross Code Man in public-service advertisements to help children get across the street safely. For that work, he earned a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2000.