Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is unveiling a proposal for COVID-19 relief as Congress searches for a final agreement.

The proposal that is being unveiled Monday includes billions of dollars for businesses, the unemployed and for schools, along with money for vaccine distribution. It also includes $160 billion for state and local governments and provisions shielding businesses from lawsuits related to the virus, but the path forward is unclear.

Congressional leaders and Trump administration officials are trying to negotiate a final solution to virus relief and government funding.

There’s a hoped-for deadline of midnight Friday to deliver a completed package to President Donald Trump.

