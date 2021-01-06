Could President Trump face charges over Capitol Hill violence?

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — As angry protesters besieged the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden spoke out to stop the “small number of extremists.”

“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” he said. “It’s insurrection.”

Biden never called for any prosecution of President Donald Trump, but, as an attorney, he presumably is aware the word “insurrection” has a specific meaning under federal law.

The federal criminal code states: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

It is conceivable that the clause criminalizing giving aid or comfort to those committing insurrection could apply to President Trump. At an early afternoon rally, he’d told a roaring crowd that the election had been stolen and urged them to march on the Capitol, although he did not suggest violence.

In his remarks, he used incendiary language with violent undertones.

Trump had urged his supporters to “get rid of the weak Congress people” — presumably through primary challenges. He said “get the weak ones get out. This is the time for strength.”

Any charges presumably would come after Trump leaves office.

Undercutting the possibility that Trump could be charged is the political difficulty and distraction it would cause the Biden administration.

In addition, there’s the tweet he sent in the afternoon stating, “Please support our Capitol Police…Stay peaceful!” Likewise, later in the afternoon, Trump taped and released a video message urging people to go home peacefully.

He also stated his empathy for the demonstrators and reiterated his persistent notion that the election was stolen.

The angry protesters had stormed past barricades and into the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was in the process of formally certifying the electoral ballot count that officially would make Joe Biden the next President of the United States. Members of both houses were first told to lock themselves into offices and then were evacuated.

A woman was shot on Capitol grounds and later died. Details of the shooting have not been released.

Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has implemented a 6 p.m. curfew. The National Guard was activated. The Governors of Virginia and Maryland said they were sending their National Guardsmen to help. The Commonwealth of Virginia is also sending 200 State Troopers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.