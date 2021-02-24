Congressman Andy Kim reacts to Capitol riot Senate hearing, attacks on Asian Americans

NEW YORK — Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ) went viral following a picture of him cleaning up the rotunda in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

During the first day of the Senate hearings into the riots, people recounted the incident and the communication failures that led to the delayed response to the mob of domestic terrorists.

Rep. Kim said one of the officer’s testimonies stood out, adding about 140 of those officers continue to deal with injuries from the incident.

Kim said he hopes at the end of the hearing, there will be more steps moving forward in terms of accountability and securing democracy moving forward.

Was there a possible inside job involved in the riots? The congressman said it’s possible, but he does not want to jump into conclusions.

He also discussed the recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes as New York City leaders boost efforts to fight hate crimes that have targeted Asian New Yorkers.

“These attacks are heartbreaking,” he said.

Kim called the attacks personal, “I see my mom, my dad. I see my grandparents.”

He acknowledged the rise in attacks correlate to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it goes beyond that and shows a deep-seeded concern of xenophobia in the country.