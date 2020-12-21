Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Colorado River Management

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)

WASHINGTON — The huge pandemic relief and spending bill includes billions of dollars to promote clean energy such as wind and solar power.

It also calls for a 15-year reduction in the use of potent coolants in air conditioners and refrigerators that are considered a major driver of global warming.

The energy and climate provisions supported by lawmakers from both parties are hailed as the most significant climate change law in at least a decade.

The sprawling legislation also extends tax credits for solar and wind power that are a key part of President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to generate 100 percent “clean electricity” by 2035.

