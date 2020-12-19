Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, to speak on the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON— Congress has passed a two-day stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

It’s part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The lawmakers are aiming for a vote Sunday to close out the broad package.

Negotiators are seeking to resolve a battle over emergency Federal Reserve lending powers. Democrats say the GOP proposal would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.

The hoped-for agreement would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.

