Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, to speak on the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON— Congress has passed a two-day stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

It’s part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The lawmakers are aiming for a vote Sunday to close out the broad package.

Negotiators are seeking to resolve a battle over emergency Federal Reserve lending powers. Democrats say the GOP proposal would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.

The hoped-for agreement would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.

