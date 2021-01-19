College Board dropping SAT essay section and subject tests during pandemic

The College Board announced Tuesday that it will be scrapping SAT Subject Tests and the exam’s essay.

Citing the coronavirus, the board said its discontinuing the optional essay-writing section of the SAT and the supplementary tests in various fields known as SAT Subject Tests.

“The pandemic accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to simplify our work and reduce demands on students,” they said in a statement. “As part of this process, we’re making substantial investments in the SAT Suite and in tools to help colleges connect with students.”

The organization said that after June 2021, the Essay will only be available in states where it’s required for SAT School Day administrations for accountability purposes.

According to the College Board, students registered for the SAT with Essay this spring can cancel the Essay portion at any time, free of charge.

The testing organization also announced that they plan to launch a more flexible SAT – a streamlined, digitally delivered test that meets the evolving needs of students and higher education. More details are expected in the coming months.

The updates comes after the College Board has canceled various SAT exams last spring and summer.

Many college-bound students also struggled to find available testing centers due to the pandemic. Most colleges and universities have ended or temporarily suspended testing requirements due to this.