Coca-Cola to discontinue Zico, other underperforming beverage brands

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sad news, coconut water fans. Coca-Cola is stopping production of Zico, according to multiple reports. It’s part of ongoing efforts to slim down the company’s beverage offerings.

“This decision was not made lightly and comes at a time when we are focused on delivering on our consumers’ wants and needs while driving scaled growth across a total beverage portfolio,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Coca-Cola bought Zico in 2013, but it never seemed to catch on, according to media reports, like competitors have. Among them, Vita Coco has reported sales spiking during the pandemic. In March, some stores reported coconut water, touted as a hangover cure or post-workout recovery, flying off of shelves.

Coca-Cola has nearly 500 brands around the world. This summer, they said they hope to cut that number by more than half.

The company announced earlier this summer it would discontinue Odwalla smoothie drinks and other “zombie brands,” or those not showing growth.

A spokesperson this week told media outlets other brands that are being reconsidered include Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Coke Life and pulling Hubert’s Lemonade from retail stores. They are also looking at discontinuing regional soda brands like Northern Neck Ginger Ale and Delaware Punch, according to the Wall Street Journal .