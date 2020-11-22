Children detained at U.S. border facing COVID-19 exposure: lawyers

United States border patrol vehicles at the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, State of Chihuahua, Mexico on April 24, 2019.

WESLACO, T.X. — Immigration lawyers say Border Patrol agents are detaining about 65 immigrant children at a station in South Texas in poor conditions, with no room for social distancing and some wearing the same masks they had when they crossed the border.

A lawyer who visited the station at Weslaco, Texas, on Wednesday spoke to teenagers who had been detained there for at least three days, said Carlos Holguin, co-founder of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law.

Both teens said they did not have access to soap or hand sanitizer.

