CDC investigates multistate salmonella outbreaks linked to pet bearded dragons, pet hedgehogs

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two separate multistate salmonella outbreaks linked to pet bearded dragons and pet hedgehogs.

The health agency and several states are investigating an outbreak of 1 3 Salmonella Muenster infections in eight states, including two cases in New York.

At least seven people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported. Five of those affected are children under the age of five, CDC said.

Investigation determined 10 of the 13 people reported contact with a bearded dragon before getting sick.

They also reported purchasing bearded dragons from various pet stores in multiple states, however a common supplier has not been identified, the CDC said.

The agency is also investigating another outbreak of salmonella across 17 states , including New York and New Jersey.

As of Sept. 22, about 32 people were infected with the strain of Salmonella Typhimurium.

Five people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

At least 70% of those ill reported contact with a hedgehog.

Several patients reported buying hedgehogs from pet stores, breeders or online stores. A common source has not been identified.

The CDC is reminding everyone to wash their hands after handling a pet, especially after handling small mammals and reptiles.