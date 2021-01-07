Capitol police officer dies following riots, officials confirm

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol police officer died Thursday following Wednesday’s violent insurrection in Washington, according a department statement.

The USCP confirmed the death of Officer Brian Sicknick late Thursday after he succumbed to injuries he sustained while responding to the riots at the Capitol.

After physically engaging with protesters, the statement said, he returned to his division office and collapsed, and was taken to the hospital.

Reports of the officer’s death first surfaced earlier Thursday evening. At least one government official confirmed the reports on social media. But a Capitol Police spokesperson said no USCP officers had passed away, and that the officer in question, assumed to be Sicknick, was on life support.

Nexstar’s Alexandra Limon reported from Washington. (Nexstar Media Group operates PIX11.)

Hours later, the department announced Sicknick’s death.

Sicknick joined the force in 2008 and served in the department’s first responders unit.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the department said in a statement.

Several others died, including a woman who was shot. Other suffered medical emergencies.

Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously reported that an officer had died. This story was updated to reflect that change, before officials confirmed the officer’s death hours later.