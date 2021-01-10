Capitol Police officer dead after apparent suicide

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — Authorities on Sunday announced the death of a 51-year-old Capitol Police officer.

Two people familiar with the matter said the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Officer Howard Liebengood had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events, which left another Capitol Police officer dead after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as rioters descended on the building and many other officers were injured.

A woman from California was shot to death by Capitol Police and three other people died after medical emergencies during the chaos.

