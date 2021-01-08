Capitol and the classroom: How to talk to students about Wednesday’s attack

NEW YORK — Officials at New York City’s public schools are encouraging teachers to talk about Wednesday’s attack on American democracy with their students.

In a letter to educators, the chancellor said it’s the school system’s responsibility to give kids an outlet in a safe space to share their feelings.

History teacher Lydia Howlrilka sent her Clara Barton High School students a letter trying to explain the chaos at the Capitol, and what those actions mean for the First Amendment.

She spoke with PIX11 Friday.

“We need to teach our kids the distinction between what is acceptable behavior: how can you properly voice your, you know, your areas of concern — and what is totally illegal and unjustified,” said Lydia.

Her students are mostly Black and brown and drew parallels to Black Lives Matter protests this summer, but noticed how vastly different trespassers were treated by Capitol police on Wednesday.