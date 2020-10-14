California couple’s fiery Halloween decorations prompt people to call 911

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A California couple’s fiery Halloween decorations are so hot it’s prompting people to call 911.

According to KABC, Carmen and Travis Long of Riverside decorated their home with a “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme, along with a realistic fire coming from the house.

The faux blaze looks so legit people have called 911 several times, prompting local firefighters to visit the home on five separate occasions, the LA Times reported.

According to the LA Times, the fire department has made a note of the couple’s address in their dispatch system, so if someone calls, they know it’s the house with the blazing decorations.