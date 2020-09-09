Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he ‘downplayed’ pandemic

National News

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
trump on coronavirus response

President Donald Trump outlines national measures to combat coronavirus.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump knew weeks before the coronavirus was confirmed to have reached the United States that the virus was dangerous and “deadly,” while making public statements in which he downplayed the severity of the disease, according to audio files obtained by CNN.

The audio files were made by journalist Bob Woodward, during several conversations with Trump in early 2020. Woodward is publishing a book about Trump later this month. The Washington Post also confirmed that Woodward’s book contains reporting about Trump downplaying the severity of the virus.

Wednesday afternoon, when announcing his list of potential Supreme Court nominees at a White House press event, Trump defended his comments saying he didn’t want to incite panic and was showing leadership by downplaying the virus.

According to the audio files published by CNN, Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7 that the coronavirus was reported to have airborne transmission and that COVID-19 was more deadly than a “strenuous flu.”

That same day, Trump tweeted that he had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he claimed that China was running a “very successful operation,” and that the virus would be “gone” once the weather gone warmer. On March 9, Trump compared coronavirus the flu in a tweet, adding that “nothing is shutting down.”

CNN also published audio files from Woodward taken on March 19, in which Trump admitted that “it’s not just old people” who are being infected by the virus. He also told Woodward that he “always wanted to play it down,” because he “didn’t want to create a panic.”

When asked during a Wednesday briefing if Trump ever “intentionally misled” Americans regarding the severity of COVID-19 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied the claims, pointing to the fact that Trump said he wanted to “avoid chaos.”

“It’s important to express confidence, it’s important to express calm,” McEnany said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded to the reports on Wednesday afternoon, calling Trump’s decision to downplay the virus “a life and death betrayal to the American people.”

More than 6 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and more than 190,000 have died — both of which lead the world.

When asked if revealing more information about the virus earlier would’ve changed public perception and actions, and therefore saved lives, he instead reminded reporters about his decision to close borders and celebrate ventilator production.

Woodward’s book, Rage, will be released on Sept. 15.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days