Binge ’em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in November

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Nearly 30 movies are leaving the service Nov. 1, including some excellent family films, with “Zathura” (2005) and “The NeverEnding Story” (1984) at the top of the list. Best Picture Oscar winner “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) is also on the way out.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in November, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

Nov. 1

100% Hotter (Season 1)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Burlesque (2010)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

District 9 (2009)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Get Shorty (Season 1)

Grandmaster (2012)

Highway to Heaven (Seasons 1-5)

Just Friends (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Set Up (2000)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Sylvanian Families (Season 1)

The Firm (1993)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Interview (2014)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Total Drama (5 seasons)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Zathura (2005)

Nov. 3

Julius Jr. (Seasons 1-2)

Nov. 28

“Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018)

This story was first published by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.