‘Bigger than the game’: Reaction to athletes protesting for social justice

Officials stand beside an empty court before the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

NEW YORK — NBA players agreed to restart playoff games Thursday, a day after the league put its season on hold due to a boycott led by the Milwaukee Bucks as they called for justice for Jacob Blake, a Wisconsin man shot by police.

State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, an avid sports fan and police reform advocate, told PIX11, “athletes in general said, this is bigger than the game. The game of life is more critical.”

Bailey believes the protests are more than just symbolic, with a potential financial impact for major sports, and athletes sending a message.

“You can’t take us for granted anymore,” he said of athletes. “We’re not going to just stop and do our jobs like you want us to do.”

WNBA playoffs were paused Wednesday, too, as players wore shirts with seven bullet holes drawn on the back — for number of times Blake was shot.

Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday. The Mets played their game Wednesday, but afterwards, Dominic Smith was tearful.

“I think the most difficult part is to see like people still don’t care,” he said.

The Jets canceled team practice Thursday, and one of the top women’s tennis players in the world, Naomi Osaka, postponed a semifinals match during the Western & Southern Open at Flushing Meadows.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the sports demonstrations were “emotionally moving.”

But White House officials were not moved.

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short said “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”