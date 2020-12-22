Biden slams Russia, Trump administration over major cyber attack

NEW YORK — President-elect Joe Biden vowed retaliatory action against Russia for a cyber attack many experts believe the Kremlin is responsible for.

Biden also ripped into President Donald Trump, saying the Trump administration has failed to prioritize cybersecurity.

“This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching,” said Biden. “It’s still his responsibility as president to defend American interest for the next four weeks. But rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will.”

Biden criticized Trump’s failure to respond to the massive cyber attack on the U.S. government and on many American companies.

Trump’s only mention of it was in a tweet over the weekend. The president appeared to downplay the hack and avoided condemning Russia, even as his own attorney general and secretary of state have pointed the finger.

Scott Schober is a cybersecurity expert. He is also author of several books, including “Hacked Again,” “Cybersecurity is Everybody’s Business,” and the soon to be released “Senior Cyber.”

“It wasn’t your typical hacker, young guys in the basement just fooling around having fun,” said Schober. “It was probably state sponsored hackers, most likely funded and encouraged to do this activity through the Russian government.”

Schober said the level of sophistication has Russia written all over it. The hackers have had access since the summer.

“The scariest part is it has been some period of time that the bad guys were in there collecting information and working laterally across the different computer networks in many, many different companies and government agencies,” said Schober.

The breach is significant, affecting the homeland security, state and treasury departments. Additionally, major companies like Microsoft were hit. But the fear is it could be far reaching into other sectors.

“If you think of a spider and how a spider puts out webs, it’s got so many different connection points, it seems similar to that,” he said of this breach. “It’s branched out to so many different corporations, universities, schools that are affected, hospitals, especially during this COVID pandemic, that’s a huge concern and of course, anything to do with the government.”

Alarmingly, the attacks may not be over and it could take years to discover the full extent of the damage.

“The question of the damage done remains to be determined,” Biden said. “We have to look at, very closely, the nature of the breaches, how extensive they are and what damage has been done.”

Experts say the Russian hackers got into SolarWinds. They installedmalware into the company’s Orion software and corrupted updates the IT firm delivers to its clients.

“What cybersecurity experts, including myself, focus on and recommend is layers of security, they’re really effective,” said Schober. “It looks like in this case, the hackers were sophisticated enough to work around that additional layer of security, the multi-layer authentication, to get into computer networks and actually place malware.”

And it poses a threat to the nation, especially if it was a state-sponsored attack.

“This attack constitutes a grave risk to our national security,” said Biden. “It was carefully planned and carefully orchestrated.”

Schober added that the risk is also to every individual American: if you work for one of the affected entities, or even if you recently shopped online, the breach could be vast.

“We really should all be concerned we will inherit some of this fallout,” said Schober. “We don’t want to have our identity compromised, our credit cards compromised, personal information compromised.”

Schober advises consumers freeze their credit reports, and remain vigilant, and carefully checking over bank and credit card statements. Also, beware of email phishing scams or solicitation telephone calls. You might also want to consider using a service to monitor the dark web to see if your information is out there.

The U.S. may take retaliatory action in the form of financial sanctions or their own cyber attacks. Biden said Monday Russia will be held accountable. Russia has denied any involvement.