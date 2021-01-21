Biden says he’ll fire anyone who shows disrespect to others ‘on the spot’

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden took steps Wednesday to try to signal his priorities and set the tone in his White House.

As he swore in dozens of political appointees in a virtual ceremony, he declared he expected “honesty and decency” from all that worked for his administration and would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

“Everyone is entitled to human decency and dignity,” Biden said. “That’s been missing in a big way for the last four years.”

Biden announced the dozens of career civil servants who would be leading federal agencies, pending Senate approval of his permanent nominees.

Acting heads of Cabinet agencies raised their right hands Wednesday afternoon for oaths of office. Emails went out briefing federal employees on just which career employee would be serving as their acting boss.

