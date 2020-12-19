Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy team nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden has rolled out an environmental team that he hopes will steer America toward greater action to curb climate change and protect the nation’s air and water.

As he introduced his choices during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, he said, “We literally have no time to waste.”

Biden compared the climate threat to the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic and he pledged to take action.

He said the country is “in a crisis” when it comes to climate change and it requires “a unified national response.”

Donald Trump’s presidency has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment.