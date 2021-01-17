Biden inauguration will feature NY nurse who was 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in US

RN Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, receives the first COVID-19 vaccine in New York State on Dec. 14, 2020.

WASHINGTON — A critical care nurse at New York’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center will be featured at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sandra Lindsay volunteered to be the first person to take the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, according to Northwell Health. She worked with coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic in New York.

When Lindsay was vaccinated, she told The New York Times she wanted to “inspire people who look like me, who are skeptical in general about taking vaccines.”

Lindsay is one of several people who will be featured at the inauguration, including Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game.

Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration “is especially meaningful for American women and girls.”

Others being featured include:



UPS driver Anthony Gaskin

Cavanaugh Bell, 8, of Maryland, who made care packages for elderly people and started a food pantry in his community

Kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Adams

Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol.